Sam Asghari's family shares their thoughts on his breakup with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari's recent divorce from Britney Spears has stirred quite a buzz in the media. While the couple's love story garnered significant attention during their 14-month marriage, it seems that Sam's family had reservations from the beginning.

Sam Asghari's family's initial concerns

When Sam Asghari and Britney Spears first embarked on their relationship in 2016, Asghari's family had reservations about their compatibility. An exclusive source shared with Us Weekly, "Sam's family is so thankful he left the relationship with Britney when he did. Although they will always love and support Sam, deep down they never felt she was the right partner for him." This sentiment reveals that the family had lingering doubts about the relationship from its inception.

Despite their concerns, Asghari's family chose not to voice their reservations explicitly, opting to wait and observe how the relationship unfolded. The source further revealed that they "let it go" as they observed that "things were getting serious" between Sam Asghari, 29, and Britney Spears, 41. Their decision to remain silent allowed the couple's relationship to progress.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears the divorce announcement

In August, after 14 months of marriage, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears officially announced their divorce. Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and requested spousal support and coverage of his attorney fees from Spears. This move marked the end of their whirlwind romance.

Sam Asghari addressed the split on social media, sharing a heartfelt statement via his Instagram Story. He stated, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," and added, "s—t happens." Despite the separation, he expressed a desire to maintain love and respect for Spears, wishing her the best in her future endeavors.

Britney Spears' perspective

Shortly after Asghari's announcement, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share her own perspective. She stated, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together... 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but... I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody’s business !!!" Spears also expressed gratitude for the support she received from friends during this difficult time.

While rumors of infidelity swirled after the breakup, insiders suggest that the real reasons for the split were different. According to a source, "Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney." The couple had disagreements on various matters, including the decision to have children. Spears already shares two sons, Jayden, 17, and Sean, 18, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Both Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are now focusing on their individual futures. An insider revealed that Sam is enthusiastic about moving forward with his life. He remains dedicated to his fitness brand but is primarily focused on pursuing his acting career, where his true passion lies.

