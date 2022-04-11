Sam Elliott apologises to Benedict Cumberbatch and The Power of the Dog team over 'terrible' comments

The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch was among the top contenders at Oscars 2022 this year. The film which also managed to bag director Jane Campion a Best Director win was previously criticised by actor Sam Elliott. In a recent interaction during Deadline's Contenders TV event though, the actor apologised to The Power of the Dog team over his negative remarks.

While speaking at the event, Elliott particularly mentioned how he felt "terrible" about criticising the film and said, "I told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all. And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I'm sorry and I am. I am."

The actor further added that he said some "terrible" things that hurt people. The A Star Is Born actor also made an apology to the gay community, adding that they have been supportive towards his career right from the beginning and said, "I'm sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used", via Deadline.

Elliott had previously disregarded the film and criticised director Jane Campion mentioning that she hailed from New Zealand and didn't know anything about the American West. The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemmons both reacted to Elliott's comments in the past. Benedict who was nominated for a Best Actor honour for his performance in the film called Sam's remarks "odd" while director Campion dissed Elliott saying he was being a "little b***h."

