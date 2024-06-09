Sam Heughan And Outlander Cast Attend Taylor Swift’s Second Eras Tour Show In Scotland

Sam Heughan and the Outlander cast arrived in Scotland to enjoy Taylor Swift's concert. On Saturday, June 8, Sam Heughan, 44, posted photos and footage of him attending Taylor Swift’s Eras show along with members of the Outlander cast on Instagram as the pop icon performed for the second time in Edinburgh.

In the first picture, Heughan posed with his Outlander co-actor, John Hunter Bell, with their wrists in the air as they each showed off the stack of friendship bracelets they had worn at the concert. These are some common bands for all Swifites who attend the event. The next picture was with more from the Outlander cast, which included Izzy Meikle-Small, Charles Vandervaart, Richard Rankin, Caitlin O’Ryan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, and Joey Phillips. In the last snap, he was seen beaming as he posed with two other people during the concert.

Sam Heughan made sure his followers joined in the fun

Hailing from Scotland himself, Sam Heughan seemed to be very excited about the concert and shared more footage from his time at Swift’s show and made sure his fans could enjoy a proper glimpse of the concert through him.

In the beginning, he shared a post from the Outlander Instagram Stories, where the TV show wrote "Swiftlander is upon us," above a post from X (formerly Twitter) announcing that the case would be attending the concert. then he shared snippets of the Wildest Dreams singer who appeared in the middle of the stage while singing Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince. As the camera shifted out, Several Outlander cast members were seen dancing to the song.

Advertisement

The actor previously on June 5, 2024, declared himself a Swiftie and posted a video where he said, "We're going to go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland and I think most of the cast is going. She obviously doesn't know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she's going to forget all about ... him [Travis Kelce] and fall for a man in a ginger wig."

More details about Sam Heughan and the cast of Outlander

Outlander is a historical drama television series based on the Outlander novel series by Diana Gabaldon. It first started in 2014 in Straz. The first season appeared in 2014–2015, followed by the second season in 2016, then the third season in 2017, and the fourth season in 2018–2019. The fifth season in 2020, the sixth season in 2022, and the seventh season premiered in 2023, which has been split into two parts, The first part premiered in June 2023, and the second part is yet to drop in November 2024.

Advertisement

In 2013, Heughan was cast as Jamie Fraser in the show and since then, he has played the character of Fraser in all seven seasons of the series and will continue for the eighth and last season, scheduled to film in 2024. Meanwhile, as for Taylor Swift, she will perform her final show in Edinburgh on Sunday, June 9, at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

ALSO READ: 20 Years After Their Duet Performance, Beyoncé Sports A Prince Shirt On Late Icon’s 66th Birthday

Taylor Swift Set To Feature In Gracie Abrams’ New Album The Secret Of Us; Everything We Know About Collab So Far