Sam Heughan to be the next James Bond? Star addresses claims & reveals he previously auditioned for the role

In a rather hearty conversation on Alex Zane podcast, Sam Heughan recently spoke about being at the “right age” to be able to play the stunning James Bond

Rumour has it, that Sam Heughan has been a top choice to play the next James Bond after Daniel Craig retires from the role. The Spy Who Dumped Me actor was recently asked about this particular rumour on Just The Facts with Alex Zane podcast, and he replied with, "There’s a long list, right? It’s one of those things, isn’t it? You don’t want to talk about it because there isn’t anything to talk about."

For some time now, fans have been waiting for the next status of James Bond movies once Daniel Craig steps away after the upcoming No Time To Die which is scheduled to release in 2021 itself. But Heughen seemed to be as clueless about it, as fellow James Bond fans are. “It’s all media, and there’s no weight to it at all, there’s no truth to it. Having said that, you can’t help but then think, God, it would be amazing," Sam shared his take on the talks and whispers.

Sharing his willingness to take up the character, the actor shared his experience about auditioning for Bond 21. Despite him being out of depth for the role, he recalled the experience to be "amazing". Adding to that, he revealed being capable enough to take up the role, if given a chance. "But I think now I feel the right age for it, I feel capable enough to do it, I’d love the opportunity to throw my hat in the ring," he continued.

Although Bond 21, which is 2006's Casino Royale, went to Daniel Craig, it wouldn't be completely wrong to say that Sam Heughen too, deserves a chance at playing the popular James Bond. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Daniel Craig’s final film as Bond--No Time To Die will be releasing on October 8 in US theatres and will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video for the rest of the world.

