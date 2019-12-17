Sam Heughan to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond after No Time To Die? Outlander star addresses rumours

The hunt for the new James Bond is currently going on. Several names have been suggested for Daniel Craig's replacement.

Daniel Craig is bowing down as the James Bond in 2020. The British actor is set to make his final outing as the 007 agent in summer next year. While the Bond makers haven't revealed their pick to replace Craig in the long-running franchise, several names have been rumoured to be filling his shoes in Bond 26. From Richard Madden to Kit Harington, several actors have been speculated to play the next James Bond. Joining the list is Sam Heughan.

The actor is best known for his role in Outlander. While the rumours are high suggesting that Heughan could don the suit, Heughan appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and cleared the rumours. The actor confirmed he wasn't approached to play the spy yet. However, he has expressed his interest in replacing Craig in the franchise.

“I can reveal right now that I am not James Bond. I’ve never heard. I’m waiting for the call… well, I haven’t been told I’m not [James Bond]," he said.

Meanwhile, the No Time To Die trailer dropped last week, giving us a good look at Craig's final task. The actor's spy character is pitted against Rami Malek's scar-faced villain. The trailer assures that the elements of a James Bond are intact. It has been reported that the actor will sport eight different looks.

No time To Die is directed by new-age maverick and Emmy-winner Cary Joji Fukunaga. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

