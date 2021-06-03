Sam Heughan offers Karen Gillan a 'wee part' in Outlander after she says she's obsessed with the show

Karen Gillan recently declared herself to be a fan of the Outlander series and the show's lead Sam Heughan has now reacted to the same.

Karen Gillan just got herself a role on Outlander thanks to Sam Heughan. The actress who recently declared that she is a huge fan of the show after starting to binge on the series admittedly a tad late. Gillan recently took to Twitter to tell her fans that she is "officially obsessed" with the series and that caught the show's lead star, Sam Heughan's attention who responded to her with the sweetest reaction.

Heughan replying to the Scottish actress who is known for her roles in the Avengers and Jumanji franchise stated that it still wasn't too late for her to come on board for the show. Responding to Karen, Heughan in true Scottish fashion wrote, "Still time to find you a wee part Karen."

The duo's conversation didn't end there and Karen further expressed the kind of role that she would happily take on Outlander saying, "Can I be an extra loitering around Inverness asking people "what’s the Craic, eh?" Heughan further giving his suggestion added, "Yes, with a bottle of bucky... but you may not be ginger enough I’m afraid." Given how talented Gillan is, fans believe that she would fit into any character on the show.

Outlander is a historical romance drama starring Heughan alongside Caitriona Balfe in lead roles. The Starz show aired its first season in 2014 and has till now premiered five seasons. The show's sixth season is currently in the works and it was recently confirmed that it will be releasing in early 2022.

The show is based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling book series and the upcoming season finds its inspiration from the sixth book in the Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

