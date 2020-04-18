Sam Heughan refutes rumours of manipulation & extorting money from fans; Says he faced harassment for years

Sam Heughan goes on to add that after six years of constant bullying, stalking and harassment, he is completely at a loss of words.

The Outlander actor Sam Heughan revealed in a post he shared on Twitter that he has been harassed over a period of six years. Sam Heughan goes on to add that after six years of constant bullying, stalking and harassment, he is completely at a loss of words. Sam who featured in The Spy Who Dumped Me, goes on to further reveal his ordeal to the world by stating that the false narrative that was created around him has hurt him deeply and he is upset and hence chose to speak about his.

The Bloodshot actor also mentions that he will no longer entertain the false news that many people have been spinning at his cost. Sam Heughan also says that he did not manipulate his fans or extort money from them and refuted the rumours of him being a closet homosexual. Sam also highlighted in his post that he has been following all the directives issued for safety, much to the false rumours that he did not follow the safety measures issued amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor states further that he has been under self-isolation in Hawaii, which was known by many people.

Check out Sam Heughan 's tweet:

Sam Heughan says he did not risk travelling back to the UK as that would be that mean taking 3-5 flights back to back and this would be very risky. The actor says he thought it would be best to stay back and lower the danger of getting infected during air travel. Sam also thanked all his fans who stood by him through the thick and thin.

