Sam Hunt's pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler files for divorce, cites ‘adultery’

Sam Hunt and his expectant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, have divorced after almost five years of marriage. In records obtained by PEOPLE on February 18, Fowler said the "Take Your Time" singer, 37, was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery." The news was initially reported by TMZ.

Despite the fact that the pair, who married in April 2017, had not officially disclosed their pregnancy, the paperwork shows that Fowler, 33, is pregnant and due in May. She is requesting alimony, child support, and primary custody of the kid, as well as "awarding their respective separate property" to each party. However, Hunt has previously indicated interest in expanding their family, telling KISS Country 99.9 Miami's TC & Dina radio programme in July that he and Fowler had "seriously" considered having children.

"I hope so. We've been talking about it for a while, but we've really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that's on the agenda right now," he said as per PEOPLE. "And I'm hoping that we'll have some good news sooner than later." Interestingly, much of Hunt's first album Montevallo was inspired by the couple's rough route to romance, however he subsequently apologised to Fowler in the lyrics of "Drinkin' Too Much" for invading her privacy.

"I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo / I'm sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You've got nothing to say to me / But I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me," he sang in the 2017 song.

ALSO READ:Tom Holland pokes fun at his brother Sam with a dialogue from Uncharted trailer; Leaves Zendaya amused