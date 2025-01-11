Sam Moore, Grammy Winning R&B Legend Passes Away at 89 in Florida
Sam Moore, who was a Grammy-winning music legend has died at the age of 89. Read on to know the details.
Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of death
Legendary R&B vocalist and half of the iconic duo Sam & Dave, Sam Moore, has taken his last breath, leaving an indelible legacy in the music industry behind. He was 89 years old.
Moore's wife and longtime manager, Joyce Moore, confirmed that he passed away after surgery in Coral Gables, Florida, on Friday, January 10. Joyce Moore told The New York Times that the exact cause of his death is still unclear.
Born on October 12, 1935, in Miami, Moore started to make his mark in singing later in the 1950s. However, a chance meeting with Dave Prater in the early 1960s led them to start singing together as a duo. He joined Atlantic Records in 1964, launching one of the careers that would define R&B in the '60s.
Some of their hit songs include Hold On, I’m Comin’, I Thank You, Soul Man, and more. They also won a Grammy Award for Best Rhythm & Blues Group Performance, Vocal or Instrumental. Despite their success, the duo parted ways in 1970. However, Sam released a solo album in 2002 titled Plenty Good Lovin’. He also toured with artists like Bruce Springsteen during his solo career.
According to the outlet, Sam & Dave's last performance together was in 1981, after which they never spoke again. During this period, both were struggling with heroin addiction. Moore triumphed over his addiction by 1983 and then devoted himself to helping others struggling with addiction.
Sam Moore is survived by his daughter Michelle, his wife Joyce, and his grandchildren Tash and Misha.
