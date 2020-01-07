Sam Raimi is working on ideas for another Evil Dead movie

Filmmaker Sam Raimi wants to make another "Evil Dead" film with Bruce Campbell, despite the actor recently declaring he had retired from his most famous role.
1738 reads Mumbai
Sam Raimi is working on ideas for another Evil Dead movieSam Raimi is working on ideas for another Evil Dead movie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I would love to direct a new 'Evil Dead' movie ... but I'd really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he's retired the character. I hope not," Raimi told the website Bloody Disgusting.

The 60-year-old director added: "Bruce, (co-producer) Rob (Tapert) and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new 'Evil Dead' story that he will direct."

ALSO READ Chris Hemsworth pledges USD 1 million for devastating Australia bushfires; urges fans to reach out & help

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement