Sam Raimi is working on ideas for another Evil Dead movie
"I would love to direct a new 'Evil Dead' movie ... but I'd really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he's retired the character. I hope not," Raimi told the website Bloody Disgusting.
The 60-year-old director added: "Bruce, (co-producer) Rob (Tapert) and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new 'Evil Dead' story that he will direct."
ALSO READ Chris Hemsworth pledges USD 1 million for devastating Australia bushfires; urges fans to reach out & help
Add new comment