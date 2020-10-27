Sam Smith shares plans of starting a family; Says ‘I want to have kids & watch them grow, I want to be mummy’

Sam Smith recently opened up about his plans to start a family in the next few years, the singer confessed that he wants to have kids by 35.

Sam Smith recently opened up about their hopes of starting a family within the next seven years. The 28-year-old singer said in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe podcast that they want to have kids by the age of 35. “I want kids. I want all of it. I want to have kids. I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy,” Sam said.

“I’m definitely going to do that at some point, but I’ve still got more in me. I’ve still got ambition. I try and settle it down all the time and play it down, but I’m ambitious and I would still want to sing to people and do this job. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Sam also talked about finding love. “I’m going to work my ass off until then [and] hopefully find a boyfriend — but they’re absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London,” Sam said. “I’ve been searching all over the place. Honestly, I’ve been on the frontline now for a good three years and it’s exhausting.”

If you missed it, Sam recently opened up about being kicked off of a dating app! Last week, the music icon made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live and revealed, “I’m still single, I’m on the front line with all the single people still and it’s been difficult. I’ve gone on all the apps and stuff,” Sam explained before revealing the trouble with dating app Hinge. “They chucked me off of it after one night because they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me,” Sam revealed as Andy Cohen urged a try at Tinder instead. “I need to, I’m going to do Tinder,” Sam said.

