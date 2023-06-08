Sam Smith suffers vocal cord injury; Shares health update

Sam Smith recently shared a health update about his vocal cord injury. He shared some good news with his fans regarding his vocal cord problems that caused the singer to unexpectedly pull out of a show in Manchester earlier last month.

Sam Smith shares health update

Sam Smith stopped his Manchester show midway last month due to vocal cord injury. Taking to his Instagram, the Unholy singer shared a video where he was heard saying, “I’ve just come back from the doctors today. It’s actually really positive news. My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it’s looking good.” He further added: “It’s looking like I’m going to be OK for the rest of the shows, and that’s really amazing news.”

Smith had walked out of his gig at Manchester's AO Arena on May 24, this year after just four songs. He said at that time, “I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows.” The singer also spoke about the problems that have dogged them on tour in support of their Gloria album.

Sam Smith apologizes to his fans

In the latest post, Sam Smith apologized to fans who bought tickets for the canceled shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. He explained that the issue was completely out of his control. He assured that he will do everything he can to get back to his fans as soon as possible and that he will keep them posted. The singer also thanked his fans for their immense support as well.

Fans react to Sam Smith’s post

After Sam Smith shared his health update, fans filled the comment section with positive messages. One fan wrote, “Take whatever time you need. Healing is important, you cant be there for everyone if you're not there for yourself. Take the time! We love you,” while the other commented, “Aw so adorable. Take care of yourself dear.” Another fan called him ‘precious’ and added, “We love you and all your work. Take your time to heal. Everything is going to be okay.”

Meanwhile, Smith’s next gig is at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland on July 5, followed by a North American tour slated to launch with a July 26 gig in Miami at AmericanAirlines Arena.