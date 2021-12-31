Samantha Jones & Emily Cooper headed to London for the crossover of our dreams? Here’s why fans think so

Samantha Jones maybe back with her antics but in a different city! The character might be revived on Netflix's Emily in Paris. While there has been no official word on the development, fans are hopeful and have even come up with a few different theories as to how Kim Cattrall's character could be introduced on the show.

For those unversed, the shows both have striking similarities, for starters, both were created by director Darren Star. Now, if you're wondering how the 2 shows will collide, well, SATC reboot And Just Like That suggests Samantha Jones packs up and moves to London—and what do you know, Emily's love interest Alfie also moves to London in season 2! So if Darren Star gets a little creative, hopefully, this crossover won't seem too far-fetched, after all.

Taking to Twitter, a fan of both shows wrote: "Current theory: Samantha has supposedly moved overseas, hence her lack of presence in the new SATC TV series. Then she shows up by total surprise in a crossover episode of EMILY IN PARIS. I would watch Samantha try to tolerate Emily, 100 percent." Another tweeted, "It would be wild if Emily went to see Alfie in London and ran into Samantha Jones." And another wrote, "pitch: Emily is over Paris and moves to London to work for Samantha Jones PR."

While the rumours seem too good to be true, we’re still waiting to hear word on the same, while keeping our fingers crossed! What are your thoughts on the crossover, tell us in the comments below!

