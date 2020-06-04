Samantha Marie Ware takes a dig at Glee co star Lea Michele after the latter's heartfelt apology

Samantha Marie Ware slams Glee co-star Lea Michele after the latter gives an apology for her behaviour and posts it on social media.

Lea Michele gave a heartfelt apology and admitted she was trying to get better day by day after Samantha Marie Ware called her out for her bullying behaviour and abusive language on the sets of Glee. However, Samantha Marie still doesn't seem pleased with her Glee co-star Lea Michele even after she apologised for behaviour and took a dig at the star on social media. For the uninitiated, it all began when Lea Michele tweeted in support of George Floyd after a policeman kneeled down on his neck and he died while Samantha Marie shared a tweet and called her out for her own mishbehaviour back when they shot for Glee.

"When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them," read Lea Michele's statement on social media a day ago. The actress apologised to her co-stars without making a direct reference to them and that doesn't seem to go well with Samantha Marie Ware who then took a dig at Lea.

Commenting on Michele's use of "perceived" in her statement, and suggesting Michele donate to a GoFundMe for the family of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man who was shot and killed while protesting in Omaha, Samantha tweeted, ""Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????" and shared a link to the fundraiser alongside her statement.

Also Read: Lea Michele REACTS to Glee costar Samantha Ware's allegations: I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×