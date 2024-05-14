Samm-Art Williams, Tony-Nominated Playwright And Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Executive Producer, Passes Away at 78

Samm-Art Williams, a Tony-nominated playwright, actor, director, and executive producer of NBC’s fan-favorite sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has passed away. Williams departed peacefully in Burgaw, North Carolina, on Monday at age 78, as confirmed by his cousin Carol Brown to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Mr. Williams’ contributions to American theater and television will live on, but he will be greatly missed,” Brown said in a statement to the publication.

Born Samuel Arthur Williams on January 20, 1946, in Philadelphia, Williams began his impactful career in the entertainment business by performing in plays before exploring other facets of it. Below is a recap of some of the most notable credits under the legendary actor, producer, and writer’s belt.

Samm Arthur Williams to Samm-Art Williams — Here’s how the transition happened

Samm, performing under his government name, got his initial start on the New York stage in the early '70s, appearing in notable plays like Black Jesus, Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide, Liberty Call, and more. By the mid-1970s, he began performing under his stage name Samm-Art Williams, and by the end of the decade, Williams not only transitioned to writing but also made a mark as a stage writer.

Today, among Williams’ most notable writing credits is Home, a drama originally staged by Negro Ensemble Company in 1979 that shifted to Broadway the following year. Home is being revived on Broadway starting this June by Roundabout Theater Company under the direction of Kenny Leon.

For the uninitiated, Home tells the story of Cephus Miles, a Southern black farmer thrown in jail for opposing the Vietnam draft who later moves to the North only to experience that the grass is not any greener there before finally returning home. The original Broadway production was nominated for the Best Play Tony Award and ran for 278 performances.

Samm Williams’ TV and Film credits — Motown Returns to Apollo, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and more

Throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, Williams penned scripts for TV shows like The New Mike Hammer, Cagney and Lacey, John Henry, Frank’s Place, Miami Vice, Martin, and Motown Returns to Apollo. For the latter, he received a 1985 Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program Emmy nomination alongside his co-writers Buz Kohan and Peter Elbling.

As a producer, Williams earned an Emmy nomination for Frank’s Place, and, of course, he contributed to the Will Smith starrer The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a credit he is most recognized for.

And, on the acting side of the business, Williams made distinguished appearances in acclaimed TV shows such as Blood Simple, 227, The Women of Brewster Place, A Race In Harlem, and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, and films like The Wanderers (1979) and Dressed to Kill (1980).

Samm Williams is survived by his five cousins, per Deadline. He had no spouse or children.