Samuel L. Jackson celebrates Star Wars Day by honouring his character Mace Windu from the franchise

Samuel L. Jackson rings in Star Wars Day celebrations by dressing up into a cool Mace Windu t-shirt.

Every year, May 4 is celebrated as International Star Wars day. It's a day when fans of the franchise celebrate the galaxy far far away presented by the Star Wars films by hosting movie marathons and remembering iconic moments and characters from the films. One of the major part of the celebration includes the term 'May the fourth be with you' which is a take on the films' iconic line 'May the force be with you."

Not only fans but even actors from the franchise are known to celebrate this day with full fervor and recently, actor Samuel L. Jackson began celebrations for the same a day earlier as he shared a picture that showed him giving a nod to his Star Wars character. The actor was seen wearing a T-shirt that honoured his character Mace Windu.

For the uninitiated, Jackson essayed the role of Jedi Master Mace Windu in the franchise's The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones films. With the Star Wars universe expanding bigger than ever with series and spin-offs, fans for a long time have urged the studios to bring back Windu's character.

Check out Samuel L. Jackson's post here:

Many had even speculated Jackson's character to return in The Mandalorian as baby Yoda's Jedi teacher although it was Luke Skywalker who made an appearance in the second season finale.

As for Jackson, this is not the first time the actor has shown his love for the franchise. He is known to be a massive fan of the Star Wars films and many fans remain hopeful of his comeback with the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

ALSO READ: Dee Bradley Baker: Star Wars: The Bad Batch is 'a supercharged version' of what I've done in The Clone Wars

Share your comment ×