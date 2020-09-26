  1. Home
Samuel L. Jackson to get a new TV series based on Marvel Cinematic Universe character Nick Fury: Report

According to recent reports by Variety, Samuel L. Jackson is all set to star in a new TV series based on Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Nick Fury.
September 26, 2020
Nick Fury is the latest Marvel character to be getting a TV series at Disney+ and Samuel L. Jackson will be reprising his iconic role! The actor’s first appearance as Nick Fury was in the post-credits scene of the first Iron Man movie in 2018 and he has since appeared in nearly a dozen of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Now, according to reports by Variety, Samuel is set to star in the series and Mr. Robot writer Kyle Bradstreet is set to write and executive produce. Plot details are unknown at this time but multiple sources say Jackson is attached to star with Kyle Bradstreet attached to write and executive produce. Like all the other Marvel shows at Disney Plus, Marvel Studios will produce.

 

Though several Marvel movies have been completed and are awaiting release, the last known whereabouts of Nick Fury are that he’s deep in space on a Skrull ship, as seen in the Spider-Man: Far From Home end credits.

 

