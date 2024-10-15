Samuel L. Jackson Revisits THIS Iconic Pulp Fiction Moment As Quentin Tarantino Classic Turns 30: Watch

We all watched a legendary story in movie theaters back on October 14, 1994. Thirty years later, Samuel L. Jackson, who starred in Pulp Fiction as one of the two hitmen, recently took to social media to share his happiness for being a part of this Quentin Tarantino classic with his fans.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the film, the actor took to Instagram and uploaded a video of himself reciting the very famous Bible verse, Ezekiel 25:17.

In the video, he can be seen sitting on a cozy sofa, wearing a striped cardigan and dark shirt. The star was also seen stating the whole biblical dialogue from the movie.

Talking about his character from the 1994 legendary entry by Tarantino, Samuel L. Jackson played the role of Jules Winnfield.

The caption of his Instagram post was, “YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17.” He also shared the same clip on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION.”

Ezekiel 25:17 happens to be an intense scene in the movie that takes place between Jackson and Frank Whaley’s Brett.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules Winnfield was seen as the business partner of John Travolta’s Vincent Vega in the film. Along with these two actors, the movie also starred Uma Thurman as Mia Wallace.

The film also featured Bruce Willis, who played Butch Coolidge, Tim Roth as Pumpkin, Christopher Walken as Captain Koons, and Harvey Keitel playing the role of Winston. The film also had Ving Rames portraying the character of Marsellus Wallace as well as Steve Buscemi as Buddy Holly. The writer and director Quentin Tarantino also starred in the movie as Jimmi Dimmick.

Back in the 1995 Academy Awards, Travolta, Jackson, and Thurman had been nominated for their incomparable acting in the movie.

Meanwhile, Pulp Fiction was also nominated for the Oscars of that year for Best Picture.

