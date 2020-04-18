San Diego Comic Con 2020: Organizers cancel annual convention owing to the Coronavirus outbreak

The annual book convention of San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled by the organizers because of the Coronavirus scare. It was supposed to be held in the month of July.

It seems like the Coronavirus outbreak has been putting everything on a halt. Right from the Cannes Film Festival to the Wimbledon tournament, every event stands cancelled owing to the present situation prevailing around the world. Just when people were speculating what’s next, another mega annual event has been postponed till 2021 and this time it is the much-awaited San Diego Comic-Con 2020. This has been announced by the organizers of the book convention through a statement on the official website.

For the unversed, this is for the first time in the 50-year old history of the annual entertainment event that it has been cancelled. David Glanzer, spokesperson to Comic-Con has stated that although they are saddened to take the aforesaid action, they know it is the right decision. The much-awaited event was originally scheduled to be held from 23rd to 26th July 2020. Now, it will be speculatively held a year later from 22nd to 25th July 2021.

Many popular movie stars and television celebs attend the popular book convention which is also considered one of the largest fan events around the world. And the people gather here not only for the comics but for other interesting experiences that include announcements related to some upcoming movies, interactive sessions, seeking autographs from favourite stars and much more. Nationwide lockdowns have been common in various places around the world because of the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic. Countries have resorted to strict rules for curbing the entire situation and the cancellation of events that attract huge crowds happens to be a part of such restrictions.

