San Diego Comic-Con 2023: From new trailers to announcements, here’s what happened this year

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 brought a multitude of exciting announcements from the world of entertainment, catering to fans of various genres. Here's a quick recap of everything that was revealed during the event:

Invincible: Season 2 exclusive poster revealed

Prior to the official start of SDCC, IGN exclusively unveiled a poster for the highly anticipated second season of Prime Video's adult animated series, Invincible. While the premiere date is yet to be announced, series creator Robert Kirkman participated in a panel to promote the upcoming season, generating immense excitement among fans.

The Walking Dead: Betrayal - A new survival and social deception game

Skybound Games dropped thrilling news with the announcement of The Walking Dead: Betrayal, a multiplayer social deception survival game set in The Walking Dead universe. Players will navigate the undead outbreak, utilizing their survival skills and engaging in social deception to stay alive. The game's release is slated for later this year, and eager players can participate in the closed beta test on August 10, exclusively on PC via Steam.

ALSO READ: DC's Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong: What to expect from the crossover? Here's everything we know

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong - New crossover comic series

DC and Legendary Entertainment surprised fans with a crossover comic series uniting iconic characters from the Justice League, Godzilla, and Kong. The seven-issue series, set to debut in October, promises an epic clash between these beloved figures, making it a must-read for comic enthusiasts.

The Boys spinoff gen V premiere date and blizzard's Diablo IV updates

Amazon Studios teased its college-themed TV series, Gen V, announcing its premiere on September 29 with three initial episodes and the first season finale scheduled for November 3. Meanwhile, Blizzard revealed intriguing updates for Diablo IV, with associate game director Joe Piepiora addressing concerns over disconnect deaths and outlining performance adjustments for the game's first season to enhance connectivity.

ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: Director James Gunn puts rumours to rest; Drops a major update on the DC project

Borderlands movie release date, adventure time spinoff, and Marvel's secret invasion

Lionsgate Films shared that the live-action adaptation of Borderlands would hit theaters on August 9, 2024, adding to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting this long-anticipated film. Additionally, Cartoon Network's acclaimed animated series, Adventure Time, unveiled a spinoff titled Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, set to premiere on August 31, accompanied by a thrilling trailer. On the Marvel front, Disney announced the release of the first three episodes of Secret Invasion to Hulu for a limited time starting on July 21 until August 17, providing a unique viewing experience for fans.

Advertisement

These announcements, alongside many others from various entertainment spheres, made San Diego Comic-Con 2023 an unforgettable event for enthusiasts and avid followers of pop culture.

ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: DC superheroes Green Lantern, Hawkgirl and others to make appearance in James Gunn’s film