San Sebastian Film Festival defends decision to honour Johnny Depp amid his legal battle with Amber Heard

San Sebastian Film Festival has not altered its decision of honouring Johnny Depp amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Earlier, the festival had announced that Depp would be honoured with the Donostia Award which was previously handed over to the likes of Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, and Ethan Hawke.

Recently, in a statement, via ET Canada, the director of the festival, José Luis Rebordinos, defended their decision by claiming that Depp hasn’t been ‘arrested, charged, nor convicted of any form of assault or violence against any woman.’ “He has not been charged by any authority in any jurisdiction, nor convicted of any form of violence against women,” the director urged. He also added that they have prioritized two principles from their organization -- ‘presumption of innocence’ and ‘right to reintegration.’

After the announcement of presenting Depp with the Donostia Award was posted on social media, netizens took to providing their viewpoints over the entire situation. Many claimed that the decision by the festival was inappropriate given Depp’s ongoing legal fight with ex-wife Amber Heard, while many welcomed the decision with open arms stating that Depp’s artistry deserves recognition.

Rebordinos also mentioned, “I would like to repeat our commitment to fighting inequality, the abuse of power and violence against women. As well as meeting the commitments acquired in the Charter for Parity and the Inclusion of Women in Cinema, the festival has consciously promoted the presence of female professionals at the head of its departments,” adding that they are always working towards rejecting violence and presuming innocence.

Due to his legal issues with Heard, Depp was previously dropped from Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts franchise where he was starring as Grindelwald. According to ET Canada, director Andrew Levitas had even opened up on his movie Minamata being shelved by MGM because of Depp’s appearance.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp SCORES a major victory over ex wife Amber Heard in ongoing legal battle