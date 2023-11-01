Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale - first look and details of upcoming supernatural drama unveiled

Sundance Now and AMC+ have revealed the first look at Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale, a seven-part drama series created by Debbie Horsfield and based on V.V. James' novel. The story is set in a modern world where witchcraft is real and takes place in the English town of Sanctuary, where witches have lived for centuries.

When is Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale going to Be Released?

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale is scheduled to premiere with a two-episode debut on Thursday, January 4, 2024, exclusively on Sundance Now and AMC+. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly. The series will be available on relevant platforms in the USA and Canada.

What's the Plot of The Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale?

The show introduces us to a mother-daughter duo, Sarah and Harper, played by Elaine Cassidy and Hazel Doupe, in the woods, setting the stage for an intriguing tale of witchcraft. Sarah is the town's resident witch, known for her unconventional remedies to solve the town's problems. However, things take a dark turn when a local teen rugby star named Dan Whitehall dies, and suspicion falls on Sarah and her daughter, Harper.

A grieving mother, Abigail, portrayed by Amy de Bhrun, launches a modern-day witch hunt to seek "justice" for her son's death, regardless of the cost. This turns the story into an intense drama that explores themes of love, grief, and vengeance. The series promises to be a thrilling roller-coaster ride as the town unravels new secrets, and a family becomes the target of vengeance.

Meet the Cast Bringing The Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale to Life

In addition to the talented cast of Cassidy, Doupe, and de Bhrun, Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale also features Stephanie Levi-John, Valerie O’Connor, Kelly Campbell, and Stephen Lord in various roles. The series is produced by Monumental Television and directed by Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov.

Is there a trailer for Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale?

This show promises a gripping storyline that combines witchcraft, mystery, and family drama, making it an exciting addition to the world of suspenseful television. While the first look sets the stage for an enthralling narrative, audiences eagerly await the official trailer to dive deeper into the intriguing world of Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale.

