Sandip Ssingh rubbishes Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide story: Says ‘SSR could not have committed suicide’

According to a recent interview given by Sandip Ssingh, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s did not take his own life. According to claims made by Sandip, SSR could not have committed suicide.
38407 reads Mumbai Updated: September 6, 2020 10:54 pm
Sandeep Ssingh, who has co-produced Sarbjit starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda and Bhoomi featuring Sanjay Dutt, who has also been in the news for his friendship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput could not have committed suicide under any ciscumstances.

 

In an interview with News18India, Ssingh began by revealing that he was asked by CBI whether or not SSR’s suicide angle could be true, to which he said: “Sushant Singh Rajput could not have committed suicide.”

 

He then went on to stress the said statement, saying: “Absolutely not. A person like Sushant cannot commit suicide.”

 

In case you missed it, on Saturday, SSR’s sister Meetu Singh was summoned by the CBI for questioning along with friend Smita Parikh. While photos of Meetu Singh and Smita came in from the DRDO guest house, they arrived today for questioning as well. While exiting after questioning, Sushant’s friend Smita claimed that she heard that Sandip Ssingh has also been called in for questioning by the CBI. She also took to her Twitter handle and shared a tweet regarding the same, "I heard sandeep Singh is also here at DRDO bajegi uski band aaj to." 

 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Smita says ‘Sandip Ssingh is being questioned by CBI’ as she exits guest house

Credits :News18India,Twitter

Anonymous 1 hour ago

You were the first idiot to try to convince and force down Sushants supportive public’s throat that it was a suicide even though we knew it was a murder cover up. Our heart breaks everyday for him. You will be forgotten soon. But we will always love our Sushant.

