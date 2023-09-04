‘Sandler has a reputation’ says director of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, after Adam Sandler cast daughters

The director of Adam Sandler's latest film has come to his defense after the actor faced backlash for casting his entire family in his new project, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. While Sandler's unconventional casting choice raised eyebrows, the film has become the highest-rated of his career.

A family affair for Adam Sandler

Sandler's latest venture is him producing and starring in the comedy as dad Danny Friedman. On-screen, he plays the father to his real-life daughters, Sadie (17) and Sunny (14), who also have roles in the film. Adding to the family ensemble, Sandler's real wife, Jackie Sandler, joins the cast, alongside Idina Menzel, who isn't part of the Sandler family.

Watch the trailer of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

'Nepo Baby' controversy

The film's release coincides with a heated debate on social media surrounding celebrity culture, particularly the concept of "Nepo Baby." This term refers to notable figures in the entertainment industry, including models, musicians, and actors, who have famous parents who may have paved the way for their careers. Despite the ongoing backlash, director Sammi Cohen defended Sandler's casting choices, emphasizing his history of collaborating with friends. She said “Sandler has a reputation for making movies with his friends, and that’s something we all want to do. What I say is, he’s still making movies with his friends, but they’re his kids. He is the kind of dad who’s also your best friend.' 'When it comes to the sort of chatter we’re hearing online, I don’t really think twice about it because I’m going like, "Yeah, he’s doing the same thing he’s always done.

While online chatter and criticism persist, Cohen remains steadfast in her support, asserting that Sandler is merely continuing his tradition of working with those he cares about. The film, available on Netflix since the end of August, showcases Cohen's talent for storytelling and her alignment with Sandler's creative vision. The director praised the Sandlers for making her feel like part of their family, emphasizing the significance of collaborating with people you love in the film industry.

