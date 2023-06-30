Sandman Season 2: Tom Sturridge spotted filming scenes at Durdle Door Beach

Locations in Dorset are currently buzzing with excitement as they become the backdrop for the highly anticipated second season of the hit Netflix show, The Sandman. Fans of the series will be delighted to know that actor Tom Sturridge, who plays the enigmatic Morpheus, was spotted filming a scene at the picturesque Durdle Door beach. But Durdle Door beach is not the only location in Dorset where The Sandman crew has been spotted.

According to a report, actor Tom Sturridge was spotted at the Durdle Door beach, on the Lulworth Estate. The report mentioned that the location was closed for several days when the filming happened.

As per photos in a report by BBC News, the Sandman actor was clicked dressed in a black flowing attire. He was spotted walking along the beach to meet with another character. The second character in the photos was seen wearing white robes and carrying a lyre, the harp-like instrument made with animal horns. The photos also saw the crew members filming at the beachside.

Since season one of The Sandman series on Netflix focused on the first two and a half collections, fans can reasonably expect that the second season will delve into the remaining storylines. Specifically, it is anticipated that season two will complete the Dream Country collection and also cover the fourth and fifth collections, Season of Mists and A Game of You, respectively. Neil Gaiman, the mastermind behind The Sandman, has even confirmed in an interview with Variety that at least part of season two will revolve around Season of Mists.

This revelation has sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate seeing this epic storyline come to life on their screens. Without revealing any spoilers, it is worth noting that there is a delightful Easter egg at the end of Season of Mists for avid DC Comics fans.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated second series features an impressive ensemble cast, including renowned actors such as Charles Dance, Stephen Fry, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie, who takes on the role of Lucifer. With such a star-studded lineup, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the new season.

While an exact release date has not been announced, it is believed that the second series will be available for streaming in either spring or summer of 2024.

For those unfamiliar with The Sandman, it is a television adaptation of the popular DC comic series, which first premiered on Netflix in August 2022, receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

