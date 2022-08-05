The Sandman Twitter Review: Netizens heap praises on Neil Gaiman's new fantasy drama

Following the release of Neil Gaiman's highly anticipated Netflix fantasy-drama series The Sandman, fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the series. Created by Gaiman alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, the series is based on Gaiman's bestselling 1989–1996 DC comic book of the same name. Having had Gaiman's expertise on board, fans had high expectations for the show and it seems the author delivered.

The show has an impressive cast including headlining actors Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill and more. The official synopsis of the show reads, "There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way."

As for the fans on Twitter, the show hits the spot. Throughout our timeline, all we could find were praises for the show. As fans already had a heap of expectations from the much-awaited adaptation, they were presently surprised by the accuracy of the show, given that the creator of the story has had a hand in making the series a perfect adaptation and nothing less. Keep scrolling to find out how fans on Twitter reacted to the series.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Neil Gaiman's The Sandman below:

