Sandra Bullock ADMITS almost killing Michael Caine on the set of Miss Congeniality: He 'could’ve sued us'

“Miss Congeniality” was almost the end of Michael Caine. Sandra Bullock confessed how she was nearly responsible for the death of the iconic British actor in a new interview this week on the "About Last Night" podcast.

Bullock and Caine collaborated on the 2000 comedy "Miss Congeniality," which the actress remembers fondly. While discussing the movie, the star recalled how she almost killed Caine. Bullock explained as per Entertainment Tonight, “He fell into a stage pit that wasn’t marked off, and he had a light shining on him, like where the lights are, like where the orchestra pit is. He fell, could’ve sued us. Didn’t.” Thankfully, Caine was unharmed after the accident, although everyone on set was concerned at the time, according to Bullock.

She further said, “We had acupuncturists on set that jumped on him … got him bright as rain,” she said. “The man is a beast, he bounced back up. There were shards of glass and the man… I almost killed Michael Caine, and he came out better … So it was a fun shoot, but that was a hard day.”

Meanwhile, the star recently gushed about her boyfriend in a recent interview. “I found the love of my life,” the Oscar winner, 57, gushed on “Red Table Talk” on Wednesday. “We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.” While Bullock and the photographer do not have any children together, they decided to merge their families after falling in love in 2015.

