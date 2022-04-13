Sandra Bullock admits it will be 'odd' watching Channing Tatum strip in Magic Mike; Here's why

Sandra Bullock said that seeing Channing Tatum naked in Magic Mike will be 'odd' after working with him on the forthcoming film The Lost City. While the famous actress revealed she has liked seeing the hunk in the two male stripper flicks he has been in, she 'doesn't know whether this is something she'd feel comfortable with' now that they have become close friends.

When Sandra, 57, was asked whether she liked Channing, 41, in the franchise on Wednesday's Lorraine by stand-in anchor Christine Lampard, she said as per Daily Mail, "You know what, I loved it. I loved it a lot! And I loved the second one a lot. And now that I know him, I don't know if I'll be comfortable watching it. It's gonna be weird, because you were someone else. When I watch the movies, and now that I know him normally, it's going to be odd watching you do that!"

However, The American actor then recommended Sandra watch the live performance, but she said she wouldn't be able to if he was there. She said: "I want to come to the show, but you just can't be dancing in it,' to which Channing replied, 'I'm not going to dance in the show. I'll sit next to you during the show." Meanwhile, Sandra and Channing first met when their girls argued at preschool.

Fortunately, the girls get along well these days, and their renowned parents joked that they signed up for The Lost City so their daughters could spend time together in a 'Covid-safe' atmosphere.

