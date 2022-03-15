Sandra Bullock admits she might consider breaking her 'no sequel' rule to make The Lost City 2

Sandra Bullock confesses that she may consider violating her "no sequel" rule for The Lost City 2. Bullock, who has been in films such as Miss Congeniality, Gravity, The Proposal, and Netflix's blockbuster Bird Box, will next appear in The Lost City, a crazy action-comedy.

In addition to Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Oscar Nunez, Raymond Lee, and Patti Harrison feature in The Lost City. The film's debut teaser promises lots of laughter and action, with Radcliffe portraying a villain and Tatum playing a clumsy cover model. However, in a recent interview with Variety, Bullock admits that, despite the fact that the film hasn't even been released yet, she could consider violating her rule about not producing sequels in order to make The Lost City 2. Bullock notes that now that she has more experience and control over her own projects, she feels more comfortable battling for what she wants in her films.

Sandra said as per Screenrant, “I had a ‘no sequel’ rule when I didn’t have the benefit of fighting for what I really wanted. I feel like, in my old age, I’m learning to fight for the things that I think would be best on screen — and I don’t care who comes away from the meeting angry." Interestingly, Bullock made her "no sequel" rule public approximately 10 years ago, after the success of her collaboration with Melissa McCarthy in The Heat.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if The Lost City will be a success, but Bullock's statements regarding a possible sequel hint that she is optimistic about the movie. However, Bullock recently indicated that she wants to take a break from acting, which means that if a sequel to The Lost City is made, it won't be for a long time. The Lost City will be released in cinemas on March 25th, later this month.

