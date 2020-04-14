Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall donate masks to frontline workers amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall donated 6000 N-95 masks to healthcare workers in Los Angeles.

Hollywood celebrities too are doing their bit in order to help the world win the battle against Coronavirus. Many acclaimed stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, George Clooney, Taylor Swift, and others have extended help and financial support to the needy in order to help them during the ongoing crisis. Many celebs are also making donations to benefit the healthcare staff and other frontline workers amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. American actress Sandra Bullock is also one of the big names who have come in support of the frontline workers.

Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall have recently donated 6,000 N95 masks to health care workers in Los Angeles. Sharing the news on his social media handle, Bryan revealed that it was Sandra's children who came up with the idea. 10-year-old Louis and 8-year-old Laila decided to do their bit and that's how they helped in the battle against COVID-19, Bryan Randall revealed as he shared a picture of the delivery box full of masks with Sandra Bullock standing behind.

Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock's ex-boyfriend and former co-star, Matthew McConaughey also donated masks with his wife, Camila Alves. The couple personally went down to deliver masks to police personnel and fire stations in Texas and couriered them for frontline workers in New Orleans which they will be receiving soon. "Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus," Camila Alves wrote as she shared a video of herself and husband Matthew delivering the masks.

