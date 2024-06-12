Sandra Bullock And Nicole Kidman's 90s Hit Practical Magic To Get Sequel; Warner Bros. Confirm

Fans can rejoice as Warner Bros has confirmed a Practical Magic sequel, with stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman expected to return to the screens once again. The news was announced via the production house’s TikTok account- featuring the famous Lime in The Coconut scene from the 1998 hit film, while the text read: Me & the girls finding out that Practical Magic 2 is happening. “Me & the girls finding out that Practical Magic 2 is happening,” read the caption to the TikTok.

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman to return on screen, take production duties

As per Entertainment Tonight, the leading ladies of the original film: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are expected to return and reprise their roles as the Owen sisters, additionally picking up production duties alongside original producer Denise Di Novi, while Akiva Goldsman, most noted for Batman and Robin, The Da Vinci Code, and The Dark Tower, will return into the screenplay department.

Practical Magic: A witchy tale

Practical Magic has been adapted from the book of the same name, authored by Alice Hoffman. Hoffman has since published 3 more novels centered in the witchy universe- The Rules of Magic (2017), Magic Lessons (2020) and The Book of Magic (2021). While the first two act as the prequel to the 1995 novel, The Book of Magic is the sequel to the events of the original text. Plot details remain unconfirmed at this point, but the plot will likely be based on the book sequel.

“I got mail from readers saying that they wanted to have a sequel, that they wanted to know what happened to the characters,” explained Hoffman in an interview, revealing that she had no plans initially to pen a sequel.

Practical Magic chronicles the lives of sisters and witches Sally and Gillian, raised by their aunts after the death of their parents. The events then follow their attempts to break a generational curse to find love. Alongside Bullock and Kidman starred Alexandra Artrip, Evan Rachel Woods, Stockard Channing, and Camilla Belle. The fanship has certainly not subsided, with the then HBO Max planning for a pilot episode for a prequel series to the film, but the project did not see the light of day. But the announcement of Practical Magic 2 does give fans a glimmer of hope. Until then, Practical Magic can be streamed on Max.

