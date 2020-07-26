Sandra Bullock Birthday: As the star turns 56, we look back at her heartwarming quotes about family

Despite a busy career in Hollywood, birthday girl Sandra Bullock always puts family first. On her 56th birthday, we are looking back at the actress’ sweetest quotes about motherhood and family.

Over the years, birthday girl Sandra Bullock has given multiple hits like The Proposal, The Blind Side and Miss Congeniality movies; all this while raising her two children. Bullock adopted her son Louis Bardo Bullock in 2010, and in 2015 the actress welcomed her second adopted child--Laila Bullock. The Ocean’s 8 star has proved that even while churning out hits in Hollywood, being a parent is her top priority. Bullock’s devotion to her kids has remained constant and can be heard in many of the actress’ speeches. So to commemorate the star’s 56th birthday, we are looking back at Sandra’s sweetest quotes about motherhood and family.

When she got real about being a mother: “I gave them the places where they can go, because that’s where Mommy feels comfortable living,” the actress jokingly told Jennifer Aniston during an interview with US Weekly in March 2020. “I said, ‘You can go to these three colleges because I’m going to buy an apartment down the street.’ By the time Louis and Laila are at the right ages, it’ll be: ‘I’ll just drive you there every single day. We can even walk and make it a physical experience.’”

When she was in awe of her children: “Lou is super sensitive. I call him my 78-year-old son. He’s like Shecky Greene, a Jewish Catskills comic,” the Miss Congeniality star told InStyle in May 2018. “He’s wise and kind. I saw that when they handed him to me. There was a spiritual bigness to him. I was like, ‘I hope I don’t eff that up.’”

As for her daughter, Laila, Bullock described her as “unafraid.” She continued: “She’s a fighter, and that’s the reason she’s here today. She fought to keep her spirit intact. Oh my god, what she is going to accomplish. She’s going to bring some real change."

When she did a movie to make her son laugh: The Minions actress explained to the Belfast Telegraph in June 2015 that her top priority is making her family happy, which led to her doing the animated film. "I wanted to make something my son could see and watch and enjoy, even though he doesn't know what I do and he doesn't know it's me — I can sit in the theatre and watch him,” she told the outlet. "Nothing makes me happier than hearing that boy laugh, [by] physical humour and animation so hopefully I'll be able to do that."

When family came first: The Oscar-winning actress said he’d “pack up and move to Alaska” if anything she was doing in life affected her son “negatively” during an interview with Vogue for its October 2013 issue. She also explained that she is open to having a bigger family. "If all of a sudden someone said, ‘You have five more kids,' I'd be totally OK with it," Bullock said. "I'm having such an amazing time. Whatever comes our way, we handle as a family. It's not just me anymore."

When she was a proud mommy: “She’s our world superhero,” Bullock said of her daughter during an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith for Red Table Talk in May 2020. “She’s the one that’s going to save the world in our family.”

ALSO READ: Sandra Bullock opens up about her family

Share your comment ×