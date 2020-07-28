Sandra Bullock celebrated her 56th birthday with THIS Friends actress; Find out

Sandra Bullock marked her 56th birthday this weekend with a socially distant celebration with her famous friends, she was joined by Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor and more.

Sandra Bullock turned 56 this Sunday and had the best celebrations while keeping safety measures in place! The Ocean’s 8 star threw an intimate gathering inviting a few of her famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. The Friends alum--Aniston posted a photo of the stars sitting outside and wearing face masks amid the global coronavirus pandemic. "Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love," the 51-year-old actress wrote. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY! WE LOVE YOU!!!"

Bullock and Aniston go way back. During a chat for Interview magazine, the two recalled how they met at a Golden Globes after-party years ago. They were introduced by Tate Donovan, whom they both dated at different points in the '90s. The duo said they then met again at a wedding. "I sent you a shot, and I recall that we went back and forth a few times," Bullock told Aniston for Interview, "and if I'm not mistaken, that was the first time I got sick drinking with you." Fast-forward to today, and they're still BFFs.

As for Paulson, she's starred in several movies with Bullock, including Bird Box and Ocean's 8. The celebrity pals have continued to celebrate each other's major milestones throughout the years. Paulson told People in 2018: "She's an incredible mother, she's an incredible girlfriend, she's one of the producers, she takes care of every single actor on the set, she knows every member of the crew, she's genuinely interested. It was an incredible thing,"

"And also, I think she's one of the most moving actresses of anybody that's ever been on screen. Not only does she make you laugh uproariously but she can literally crack your heart open with one look because she's a truth-teller as a performer," Paulson continued.

