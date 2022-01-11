Sandra Bullock credits Netflix for her thriving career, says 'I would have been out in the cow pasture'

Sandra Bullock attributes her Netflix success to her ability to maintain a successful profession. The actress recently released The Unforgivable on the streaming site to great acclaim, propelling the drama to the top ten most-watched films on the platform. What else is higher up on that list of rankings? Her 2018 thriller Bird Box.

However, Bullock's comments from the Unforgivable premiere in December, when she told the publication that Netflix is responsible for many Hollywood stars' careers, were just published by The Hollywood Reporter. "They're good to artists. They're good to filmmakers. If it wasn't for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn't be working," the 57-year-old Oscar winner said as per PEOPLE. "Their stories wouldn't be told. Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point? I would have been out in the cow pasture. It's true."

She called the popularity of shows like Squid Game "one of the bigger ones" but claimed she has seen more work from other countries told by other nationalities. "It brings people together in a way that really, you know, we're getting more and more divided and yet, we have the streamers that are able to blend our stories together and go, look: same story, just different." Interestingly, Bullock in 2018, as per PEOPLE, admitted she was on the verge of quitting acting due to misogyny in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Bullock will next be seen in the adventure rom-com The Lost City, which will be released in theatres on March 25th, with Channing Tatum.

