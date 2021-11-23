Sandra Bullock DENIES 'big rumour' that she's in upcoming Spider-Man movie: I don't think I'm Marvel material

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC on Monday, Sandra Bullock shut down rumours that she will be in the forthcoming third Spider-Man film. Jimmy, 54, asked the 57-year-old actress whether she was aware of the 'big rumour' that she will appear in the highly anticipated sequel coming out next month.

"You know what? If that were a rumor that my son had heard, do you know how much I would get him to do in the house? I would be so successful in my requests,' Sandra said referencing her 11-year-old son Louis as per Daily Mail. Jimmy stated that she was supposed to be the psychically gifted Madame Web persona. To this, Sandra joked and asked, "Why was I not hired for this? What happened to the talks?"

However, Jimmy questioned whether Sandra was being secretive or if she was in the impending Spider-Man sequel. "Has Marvel approached you about being in a movie?," Jimmy asked her. "I don't think I'm Marvel material. ...I've never been approached by Marvel," Sandra said. She then revealed, “I was approached for something that wasn’t Marvel, but my son not to do it. It was kind of not in the place Louis felt I should be. And he was actually right, I saw it when it came out and I went, ‘Oof, that’s unfortunate.'”

Meanwhile, Sandra appeared on the ABC chat programme to promote her new drama The Unforgivable, which is based on Sally Wainwright's 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven. The Unforgivable will have a limited theatrical release beginning Wednesday before being available on Netflix on December 10.

