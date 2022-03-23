Sandra Bullock explains why Channing Tatum’s jokes were cut from The Lost City

Sandra Bullock discusses why co-star Channing Tatum's improvised lines in The Lost City were removed. Along with Tatum and Bullock, the cast of the new rom-com adventure includes fan favourites Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

The plot of the movie revolves around Loretta Sage, a frustrated romance writer whose book tour is thrown off track when a nasty billionaire, Abigail Fairfax (Radcliffe), kidnaps her in an effort to translate an old manuscript she is acquainted with. The scroll discloses the location of the Crown of Fire, a long-lost treasure. So far, The Lost City has received good reviews and is presenting the kind of humorous adventure that fans haven't seen in a long time. But, although the picture is full of laughter, the ensemble also seems to have had a good time creating it.

However, according to The Independent, Bullock recently revealed that during one sequence in particular, the film's filmmakers, Aaron and Adam Nee, urged Tatum to improvise some lines. Bullock said as per Screenrant, "There's a scene where they have to get me to a car. He and that other actor — I can never remember his name, he's got blond hair. The directors had Channing ad-lib lines to us, and none of his lines were used because I was laughing so hard.”

Interestingly, even Bullock's story makes fun of her inability to recall Brad Pitt's name, implying that the actors had a good time filming the picture. Pitt has a reputation for being a bit of a practical joker on film sets, while Tatum always appears to get along well with his co-stars. Radcliffe, for his part, has already stated how much fun he had playing the film's antagonist. Having a cast that is so intent on having a good time may have a significant impact on the final product, and in this instance, the joy seems infectious.

