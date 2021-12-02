Sandra Bullock GUSHES over boyfriend Bryan Randall, praises him for helping raise her two children

Looks like Sandra Bullock is madly in love with her boyfriend Bryan Randall. The 57-year-old was in the midst of adopting her second kid when she started seeing the photographer, with whom she went public in 2015, and now the duo share two children, as well as his daughter from a previous relationship.

“I found the love of my life,” the Oscar winner, 57, gushed on “Red Table Talk” on Wednesday as per Page Six. “We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.” While Bullock and the photographer do not have any children together, they decided to merge their families after falling in love in 2015. According to Page Six, the "Blind Side" actress adopted her now-11-year-old son, Louis, when he was three months old in 2010. She adopted her now-8-year-old daughter, Laila, from a foster family in Louisiana five years later. Randall, for his part, has an adult daughter from a prior relationship named Skylar.

However, he first met Bullock when she hired him to photograph her son's fifth birthday celebration. The actress called Randall a "saint" after telling him she wanted to adopt a second kid despite the fact that they "hadn't been together that long," according to the Facebook Watch series. Bullock went on to describe her “very Christian” boyfriend as a good role model for their kids. “I don’t always agree with him and he doesn’t always agree with me,” she said. “But if they can take away from that and that is where they feel drawn to, he’s the exact right parent to be in this position.”

While she adores Randall, Bullock has confessed that marriage may not be in their future because she wants to "think about the children first."

