Sandra Bullock gushes over her and Channing Tatum's daughters' adorable friendship

Sandra Bullock, in a new chat with ET, dished all about how she and co-star Channing Tatum's daughters have formed close bonds all the while their parents were working on their action-comedy The Lost City. Reportedly, Bullock's 10-year-old daughter Laila and Tatum's daughter Everly who is 8 spent a lot of time together on set.

During the interview, Bullock revealed that the two were indeed tight-knit and shared that both even enjoyed "full months of sleepovers" together. The actress then jokingly added, "I mean, they're the same. They're two A-type strong women who just, you know, they're exerting their power. I respect it." Bullock's experience on her movie's Los Angeles premiere turned into more of a family date night as the actress was accompanied by the whole crew to the dazzling night. She went on and expressed her delight at being out at a theatre after 2-long years, "I think everyone's just happy to be out and about in a way that we know we can do it safely and have a good time. I'm excited."

While the film had a good dollop of awkward moments, Bullock affirmed that she had explained to her kids all they needed to know before going in to watch the movie. She disclosed that they had a whole discussion that there will be some blood and nudity which was fine.

However, recently, Bullock also announced that she would be taking a hiatus from acting as she wants to enjoy her life with her kids and family. As heartbreaking as that sounds, Bullock is bowing out with a bang as her star-studded latest release was a hit with the fans, casting Bullock alongside Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt and more, the movie has garnered a majority of positive reactions by movie-goers.

