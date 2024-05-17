Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, who acted together in the movie Speed and The Lake House, were guests on the May 6 episode of the 50 MPH podcast. This podcast is all about how Speed was made. They talked about their experiences making the movie and also chatted about the chance of working together again in the future.

Bullock, who's 59, expressed her desire during the podcast, saying, "Before I die, before I leave this planet", he thinks that Keanu and he needs to do something in front of the camera. This came after the podcast's host Kris Tapley encouraged them to push for a third Speed movie. Reeves jokingly responded, "Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Maybe."

Reeves, who's also 59, shared that he's keen on the idea of teaming up with Bullock again for a third movie, whether it's another Speed sequel or not.

A Shared Desire: Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock's Hope to Reunite On-Screen

He said it feels like there's a strong pull towards it. He also said he'd really like to work with her again before they both close their eyes. They both would do an amazing job, he added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In the movie Speed, directed by Jan de Bont, Keanu Reeves plays a cop in Los Angeles. His job is to stop a bomb on a bus. If the bus slows down below 50 miles per hour, the bomb will explode. Sandra Bullock is a passenger on the bus. When the driver gets hurt, she takes over driving the bus.

Advertisement

Sandra Bullock's Journey with Speed: Memories

The movie earned $118 million in the United States, making it the seventh highest-grossing film of 1994. Sandra Bullock later starred in a sequel called Speed 2: Cruise Control. Keanu Reeves didn't join the sequel because he didn't like the script. Instead of a bus, the sequel featured a hijacked cruise ship.

Even though the host, Tapley, didn't ask Sandra Bullock about her experience filming the sequel, she hinted that a third Speed movie could continue from where the second one ended. She thanked the podcast for bringing back memories of the film.

Advertisement

Bullock mentioned that she's starting to realise how much she had blocked out from her memory, and it's nice to reflect on something positive. She feels a sense of warmth and happiness now, almost like her heart is full. She admitted feeling a bit emotional, saying it was a good time, a really good time. She acknowledged feeling fortunate in many ways.