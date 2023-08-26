Sandra Bullock is heartbroken over demise of partner Bryan Randall; ‘Seen incredible outpouring of support’

Sandra Bullock, the renowned American actress is currently going through a dark phase in her life, after the demise of her partner Bryan Randall, the renowned photographer. For the unversed, the 57-year-old passed away on August 5, this year, after a 3-year-long battle with ALS. The photographer's family revealed the devastating news with an official statement to People, post his demise.

According to Bryan Randall's family, he wanted to keep his battle with ALS strictly private, right from the time of his diagnosis. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," read the official statement released by his family, post his demise.

Sandra Bullock is grateful for the support

In a recent interaction with People, sources close to Sandra Bullock revealed that the actress, who is heartbroken post the demise of her beloved partner Bryan Randall, is grateful for the support that was pouring in post his demise.

“ She has seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing. It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized," stated the sources to People. "She is highly grateful to all those who have donated. Bullock is happy that out of something extremely heartbreaking came something so positive for others," they further added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dies at 57: 5 things to know about Bryan Randall