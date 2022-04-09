Sandra Bullock on meeting Daniel Radcliffe for the first time: Not what I expected him to be

Sandra Bullock, star of The Lost City, has said that her co-star Daniel Radcliffe was not what she anticipated when they first met. The Lost City is a new action-adventure film that follows a romance novelist and her cover model as they are thrust into a jungle adventure after an attempted abduction during the author's recent book tour.

In The Lost City, Radcliffe portrays the villain Abigail Fairfax, which is a departure for the actress. While the actor is now in his thirties and has been in a variety of films throughout the course of his career, most moviegoers still recognise Radcliffe as the hero of the immensely popular Harry Potter trilogy. Although Radcliffe was just 11 years old when the first Harry Potter picture was released, fans had seen the actor grow up on screen over the following 20 years, thus seeing him as a villain in The Lost City came as a surprise to many.

As it turns out, moviegoers weren't the only ones who viewed Radcliffe in a new light as a result of The Lost City. Bullock acknowledged in a recent interview on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that when she first met Radcliffe, she anticipated him to be a "narcissistic, entitled child actor," as many who join the profession at such a young age have apparently grown out to be. Bullock, for her part, has said that she rapidly discovered Radcliffe was the total opposite of her expectations.

Sandra said as per Screenrant, “And to me, I don’t know, I just came to really admire and like him so much, because he was not at all what I expected him to be. I thought he’d be some narcissistic, entitled child actor who’s grown into an adult who would just come with all kinds of drama and he was nothing even close to that.” While Radcliffe may have been polite to everyone off-screen, his character definitely creates some difficulty for the people on screen, and Radcliffe fans will most likely not want to miss The Lost City, which is currently in cinemas.

