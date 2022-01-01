Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White's death, says ‘I don't drink vodka but I will tonight'

Sandra Bullock is saying good-by to Betty White and giving herself time to grieve for the late actress. Following the news of White's death aged 99, two weeks shy of her 100th birthday, Bullock, 57, tells PEOPLE exclusively, "I don't drink vodka... but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon and a hot dog on the other side, and just be okay being sad."

"I'll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us," the actress, who costarred with White in the 2009 romantic comedy film The Proposal added. The Unforgivable star recently chatted with PEOPLE about White, who would have turned 100 this year. During the conversation, Bullock discussed White's talents as an actor and how she had "ridiculous" comedic timing. "Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," she said as per PEOPLE."The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds too penned a heartfelt tribute for Betty White. "The world looks different now," Reynolds wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the iconic comedian. "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty." Reynolds and White, who co-starred in the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, have remained a close bond over the years. The Deadpool actor jokingly referred to the famed comic as his ex-girlfriend on numerous occasions.

Reynolds, who was interviewed for White's story, told PEOPLE that he has been a fan of hers "for as long as I can remember," and praised White's comedic talent.