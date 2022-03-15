Sandra Bullock is planning to take a break from acting; Here's Why

Looks like Sandra Bullock is ready to retire from the big screen. The actress confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she is taking a break from acting for the time being. While Bullock told ET's Cassie DiLaura that she doesn't know how long she'll be gone, she says she needs to be "in the place that makes me the happiest right now."

However, Sandra is doing it this time at home with her children, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. "I take my job very seriously when I’m at work," she said, noting it's a "24/7" job. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family." She added, "That’s where I’m gonna be for a while." Interestingly, Bullock also said that when her children are older, she hopes to collaborate on additional film projects in the Hispanic and Chicana communities. "I love stories that show the imperfection of love within families and communities," she admitted.

During the interview, Sandra also opened up about her Lost City co-star Channing Tatum, "Channing is so comfortable with [himself]," she said. "He knew it was for a comedy, he wasn't trying to be serious. He worked really hard to make sure when his rear end turned into frame that it was perfect. I mean, I looked, I look for imperfections and I did not see any."

Fans may appreciate Bullock's hilarious talents in her new picture, The Lost City, starring with Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, and, for a while, Tatum's behind, as the Oscar winner's acting sabbatical approaches.

