Sandra Bullock quips she will star in Speed 3 only if Daniel Radcliffe directs it

Sandra Bullock may be taking a break from acting to spend time with her family, but she teases that there's one sequel in the works that will have her back in the saddle sooner rather than later. In an interview with FOX 5 New York with her Lost City co-star Daniel Radcliffe, the actress, 57, quipped that she'd be down for Speed 3.

After a brief hiatus, Bullock relaunched her career with two Netflix streaming smashes, 2018's Bird Box and The Unforgivable this year. Now, she's ready to return to cinemas with The Lost City, a rom-com frolic starring Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe as the main adversary. Though Bullock has said that she is taking a break from acting, there is one project that may entice her to return. Bullock quipped that she would be down for Speed 3 if her Lost City co-star directed it.

"Don't threaten me with a good time," Radcliffe said, as per PEOPLE, adding that he'd love to do it and even revealing his chosen title for the threequel – Speed 3: Horsepower. Interestingly, Bullock went on to remark that she imagines Radcliffe as a "posh" director who dresses in a "monocle" and a "vest with lots of pockets. That's what's going to get me out of the house, right there," she quipped.

Though Bullock and Radcliffe were plainly kidding, Speed director Jan de Bont has previously shown a more serious interest in the potential of a Speed 3 sequel, stating that it would all depend on the plot and the cast's availability.

