Sandra Bullock recalls awkward moment during nude scene shoot with Ryan Reynolds on The Proposal set

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds starred in an epic romantic comedy, the 2009 film The Proposal. While the rom-com consisted of some hilarious scenes, among them was also a nude scene that as per Sandra's recent interaction on About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray consisted of a rather awkward filming moment. The actress recalled details of how they shot for the scene and revealed that it wasn't easy.

While speaking to Ray, Bullock described the events that happened in between takes. As for the scene, it revolved around both Bullock and Reynolds' characters accidentally colliding together while they are naked. Speaking about the onset atmosphere, Sandra said, "We had a closed set, which means no one's allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in to fluff and hide. Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples, and Ryan's little— not little, at all! It's just whatever's there, and I don't know because I didn't see it, I didn't look!..."

Bullock further recalled how at one point there was an awkward moment when the film's director Anne Fletcher said, "'Ryan, we can see your ball sac!'" and the actress revealing her hilarious reaction to it further added, "I'm like, 'Oh God!' because you wanna look down but I'm like, 'Don't look down. Don't look down.'"

Sandra further maintained that despite the tricky situation they were in, there was no problem between her and Reynolds since they have known each other since years and that they were very professional while shooting the scene and even laughed off all the awkward moments.

