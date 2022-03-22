Sandra Bullock recalls meeting Channing Tatum for the first time: There’s some PTSD attached to it

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, stars of The Lost City, have stated that they initially met because their children got into a brawl at school. However, both performers will appear in the next film The Lost City. The movie follows a romance novelist and her cover model as they get entangled in a jungle adventure after an attempted abduction.

Bullock disclosed in a recent interview with The New York Times that she met Tatum before the production of the movie started because of an incident at the school which both their children attend. According to the actress, Bullock's daughter, Laila, and Tatum's daughter, Everly, got into some "trouble" at their preschool, and the two Hollywood stars met in the principal's office. Sandra said as per Screenrant, "There’s some PTSD attached to it ... We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage..."

Of course, the story has a happy conclusion. According to Bullock, Laila and Everly became great pals on the set of The Lost City. In fact, Bullock joked that their motivations for consenting to the film included their children in some way. Bringing their children to the "COVID-safe" set, the actor claimed, was like putting them into a several-month-long playdate.

Fortunately, it seems that the experience of shooting The Lost City was pleasant for both Bullock and Tatum, as well as their children. While not many children's "playdates" consist of strolling around a big Hollywood action movie set, the duo evidently loved their jungle trip.

