Sandra Bullock REVEALS if she ever dated Keanu Reeves: Who knows?

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met during the production of the 1994 picture Speed. They went on to become excellent friends and co-star in another film, the 2006 romantic comedy The Lake House. Despite being a terrific on-screen fit, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. But it doesn't mean they weren't interested in dating one other.

Bullock was recently interviewed by Esquire magazine about her relationship with Reeves. On being asked if they ever dated, she said, “Nope. But who knows? The actress explained why she has never dated her co-star in their almost 30 years of friendship, as well as why he meant so much to her as a friend. According to the Esquire interview, Bullock has always said that dating Reeves may have wrecked their relationship, which is very important to her. However, in the recent interview, she added that things may have worked out since Reeves is known to get along with his ex-wives.

She said as per The Esquire, "Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated," Bullock said. "I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know." However, she continued, "[W]e didn't have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not."

Interestingly, Bullock told Esquire that Reeves is a good guy. Reeves is a "listener" and it "drives. People." Crazy." She told an anecdote about how, early in their connection, she told the Matrix actor that she had never had champagne or truffles. A few days later, he arrived at her home on his motorbike, with champagne, truffles, and flowers.

