Sandra Bullock shares BTS details of Channing Tatum's nude scene in The Lost City: He was so chill

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, stars of the new adventure-romance film The Lost City, took time to reflect on Tatum's memorable nude moment in the film. The film, originally named The Lost City of D, was confirmed to be under production in October 2020, with Bullock initially attached

However, Tatum ultimately joined as the film's male protagonist in December 2020. Now, in an interview with ET Canada, both major actors were given the opportunity to reflect on Tatum's harrowing naked moment, describing how it impacted not just him but also other members of the cast and crew. Bullock and Tatum, in particular, remembered a sequence in which she spoke to him at eye level with a "certain part of his body," bringing an extraordinary sense of strangeness to the movie. Throughout the rest of the conversation, the actors' fast, familiar joking with each other indicated their unease about the situation.

However, Bullock said as per Screenrant, "You have to really like the person and feel safe with them. There was no weirdness, you’d think there would be weirdness, but because he was so chill about it, he dropped everything and I spoke to it." Meanwhile, when it comes to shooting naked sequences, Tatum has never been recognized as an actor who is afraid to show his whole body on TV. The actor has made a reputation for himself as the title character in the series of comedy-drama flicks Magic Mike, in which he portrays a young guy called Adam who gets into the male-stripping industry.

With this shocking sequence confirmed for the film by its own major actors, fans may be confident, or worried, depending on their mood, that they are in for a wild ride. The Lost City is slated to release on April 8, 2022.

