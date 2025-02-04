Sandra Bullock Warns Fans About Social Media Scammers Pretending to Be Her: 'Any Accounts Pretending to Be Me or...'

Sandra Bullock is cautioning fans against social media scammers pretending to be her. In a statement given to People on Monday, February 3, the Two Weeks Notice star said her family’s safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is her deep concern at the moment. However, she won’t comment further on the situation but will instead focus on helping law enforcement handle the matter.

“Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me,” added Bullock, 60.

The actress’s statement comes after her younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared a message on Sunday, February 2, in which she revealed numerous people were pretending to be her online.

Bullock-Prado informed that she spends a lot of her time reporting fake accounts and dealing with weird and scary emails to her business and home from men who believe that through one of her many fake IDs, they have a connection with her famous older sister.

Sharing screenshots of the fake accounts pretending to be her, Bullock-Prado informed that she had both reported the handles online and to a Meta representative. However, to her surprise, the accounts were still up. She shared with her followers that the account she was talking with at that moment was her only social media account, and it was only about baking, cooking, animals, and gardening.

In her caution to her followers and Sandra Bullock’s fans, Bullock-Prado also included a reference to a recent incident in which a French woman was swindled out of over $800,000 by scammers pretending to be Brad Pitt. The scammers made her believe she was seeing him romantically and that he needed help paying medical bills.

The French woman told the press that she was skeptical about the whole situation at first, but since she wasn’t well-versed in social media, it was difficult for her to discriminate between real and fake.