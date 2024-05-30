Sandra Huller And Ryan Gosling To Star In The Upcoming Amazon MGM Studios Adaptation Of Project Hail Mary

Sandra Huller is one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. She recently received an Oscar nomination for her power-packed portrayal of Sandra Voyter in the French legal drama movie Anatomy of a Fall (2023). As per the latest reports, Huller has potentially joined actor Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film adaptation of Andy Weir's best-selling novel Project Hail Mary.

Following reports of Gosling's casting, the actress might join him in this forthcoming space adventure project.

Is Sandra Huller joining Ryan Gosling in the upcoming movie Project Hail Mary?

German actress Sandra Huller is reportedly joining Barbie movie star Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film Project Hail Mary, based on acclaimed author Andy Weir's 2021 best-selling eponymous novel.

As per Deadline, sources recently told the outlet that Huller is all set to join the cast of the forthcoming Amazon MGM Studios book-to-screen adaptation of Project Hail Mary, with Christopher Miller and Phil Lord directing the movie and American screenwriter Drew Goddard writing the script.

However, Huller's role is kept under wraps, as there is no official confirmation on her and Ryan Gosling's casting in this sci-fi movie. In addition, the outlet reported that the project might be filmed for IMAX and potentially released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

Sandra Huller has previously starred in films like Sisi & I, The Zone of Interest, and Requiem, among many other fascinating projects.

What role Ryan Gosling may play in the upcoming film Project Hail Mary?

The outlet previously reported that Gosling might star in this latest movie, with him playing the lead role of a science teacher, Ryland Grace, who wakes up from a coma on a spaceship alone with no memory of how he landed there.

However, he gradually starts to remember that he has been sent to the Tau Ceti solar system, which is 12 light-years from Earth, to find a way of reversing a solar darkening event that may cause the extinction of humanity.

While Ryan Gosling has worked in different genre films throughout his career in the Hollywood film industry, this won't be the first time he will star in a space adventure movie.

Gosling has previously worked in two sci-fi movies, including Denis Villeneuve's directed Blade Runner 2049 (2017) and Damien Chazelle's directed First Man (2018).